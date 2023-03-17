'Chuy' Garcia endorses Brandon Johnson for mayor, Chicago Laborers District Council backs Vallas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brandon Johnson picked up a big endorsement Friday morning.

Former mayoral candidate Jesus "Chuy" Garcia threw his support behind Johnson, surrounded by several Hispanic leaders and elected officials at La Villita Community Church.

The U.S congressman who finished fourth in the February run-off is giving the Cook County commissioner a potential boost when it comes to Latinos who live on the Southwest Side and liberals who live on the lakefront.

The former rivals came together to unite and close ranks in the progressive movement.

"Community development is at the center of everything that we want to do, investment in those communities, and we think that improves the quality of life in every aspect in public safety, housing and education, and all the things that everyone in every neighborhood want," Garcia said.

"We are running on this movement to give our people a guarantee because that is what our people organize for," Johnson said. "That's what our people fought for and that's the dream that we're going to live. April 4 for Black and brown communities it's about to be lit in Chicago!"

Meanwhile, Paul Vallas got a key endorsement from the influential Chicago Laborers District Council, which includes members in the construction, municipal and industrial sectors.

They said Vallas will prioritize infrastructure and encourage development.

Meanwhile, Vallas held a news conference Friday morning criticizing his opponent's approach to public safety.

"I want to restore public safety. My opponent want to further degrade an already degraded and demoralized police department. It's time to get serious about public safety if you want to be a serious candidate about mayor," Vallas said.

Johnson has said several times that he has no intention of de-funding the police.

Meanwhile, early voting begins this Monday.