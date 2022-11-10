Congressman Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia expected to announce Chicago mayor run Thursday at Navy Pier

'Chuy' Garcia for mayor of Chicago? This is congressman's 2nd bid for city's top job

Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia is expected to announce run for Chicago mayor Thursday at Navy Pier. Lori Lightfoot is also running for reelection.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia is expected to throw his hat in the ring Thursday for Chicago mayor, joining more than a dozen others who have already announced their bids for the office.

Garcia is expected to announce his second mayoral bid during a news conference later Thursday morning at Navy Pier.

This announcement comes 40 years after Garcia's mentor and close friend Harold Washington announced his run for Chicago mayor.

Garcia was just reelected to Congress on Tuesday.

He's expected to make the announcement Thursday alongside local elected officials, community advocates and neighbors.

SEE MORE: Chicago mayoral candidates share their vision for city's future at North Side forum

More than a dozen others have already announced that they are running to be Chicago's next mayor.

ABC7 Chicago political analyst Laura Washington said, with Garcia safely having a seat in Congress, this is a prime opportunity to run for Chicago mayor.

RELATED: Congressman Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia running for mayor of Chicago, sources say

"Garcia has a very safe seat. He will remain popular. He'll be a little bit dented if he loses, but people won't blame him for trying, so this is a win-win for him. Why not run and see where it takes him?" Washington said.

Eleven of the other mayoral candidates discussed solutions to some of the city's most pressing issues, like crime, education and homelessness during a forum on the North Side Wednesday night.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, another one of the candidates, was endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, and another one of the state's largest unions.

Both unions actually endorsed Garcia during his 2015 run for mayor against Rahm Emmanuel.