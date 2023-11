Honors tonight for our longtime and recently retired sports anchor Jim Rose.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Honors tonight for our longtime and recently retired sports anchor Jim Rose.

The Chicago Journalists Association held its 84th Anniversary Awards Ceremony this evening at the Newberry Library.

Jim received the 20-23 Lifetime Achievement Award, for his decades of work in Chicago.

Jim retired from ABC7 in September, after 41 years on the air here.