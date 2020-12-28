CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the 35th consecutive year, Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. will suspend normal business operations.
Instead of their normal day-to-day business, the staff of professional job search coaches will be available to provide free job search advice to callers.
Unlike in years past, coaches will take calls from their homes this year.
RELATED: Chicago-area layoffs during coronavirus pandemic ripple throughout city's economy, job placement firm says
The firm's annual national job search call-in will be held on December 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The phone number to call is 312-422-5010.
Challenger, Gray, Christmas hosts 35th annual free career hotline
CAREER ADVICE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News