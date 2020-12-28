career advice

Challenger, Gray, Christmas hosts 35th annual free career hotline

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the 35th consecutive year, Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. will suspend normal business operations.

Instead of their normal day-to-day business, the staff of professional job search coaches will be available to provide free job search advice to callers.

Unlike in years past, coaches will take calls from their homes this year.

RELATED: Chicago-area layoffs during coronavirus pandemic ripple throughout city's economy, job placement firm says

The firm's annual national job search call-in will be held on December 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The phone number to call is 312-422-5010.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagoloopcareer advicejobs hiringcareersjobs
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAREER ADVICE
How to nail a virtual job interview
Tips for how to start new job remotely during COVID-19 crisis
Newsviews: COVID-19's impact on women in the workplace
Chicago non-profit works to reboot laid-off workers' careers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-alderman arrested for drunk driving incident in Gold Coast: police source
Trump signs measure funding government, COVID relief
Suspected bowling alley shooter due in court Monday
What investigators know about Nashville bombing suspect
Why you still need to wear a mask after getting COVID-19 vaccine
30 shot, 8 killed in Chicago over holiday weekend
Traveling may require COVID vaccine passport in near future
Show More
Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus
Haircut leads to COVID death of couple days before Christmas after short family visit
Police exchange gunfire with man in Washington Park
Lori Loughlin released after prison term in college scam
Chicago Weather: Slightly colder Monday
More TOP STORIES News