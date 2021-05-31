Careers

Job tips for new graduates

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Job tips for graduates

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On this Memorial Day, many graduates and their families may be looking ahead to what's next when it comes to work.

The good news is there's a lot of jobs out there right now.

Jessica Schaeffer from the LaSalle Network helps recruit people for positions all the time.

She joined ABC7 to discuss tips for the class of 2021. Her tips include utilizing career services, attending career fairs, networking, cleaning up your online image and casting a wide net.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersjobs hiringjobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News