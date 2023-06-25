WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Joffrey Ballet offers free performances, workshop at Millennium Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 25, 2023 2:44PM
Joffrey Ballet offers free performances, workshop downtown
EMBED <>More Videos

The Joffrey Ballet is offering free performances and a dance workshop at Millennium Park in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Joffrey Ballet wants everyone to experience the joy of dance for free!

It's hosting the "Joffrey for All Celebration" at Millennium Park.

SEE ALSO | Millennium Park celebrates summer with sizzling lineup of free programs, films and festivals

It will feature performances by Joffrey Company artists, the Joffrey Academy of Dance and students from Joffrey community engagement. There will also be an interactive dance workshop.

It begins at 4:45 p.m. at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park on Sunday. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the ballet.

Ashley Wheater, the artistic director at the Joffrey Ballet, joined ABC7 on Sunday morning to talk about the event.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW