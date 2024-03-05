Part of the proceeds of the ballet are going back to Ukraine

As Ukraine war continues, Grand Kyiv Ballet spreading message of hope downtown Chicago

The Grand Kyiv Ballet is touring the U.S., with a one-night stop in Chicago.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet is touring the U.S., with a one-night stop in Chicago.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet is touring the U.S., with a one-night stop in Chicago.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet is touring the U.S., with a one-night stop in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the war in Ukraine endures, a ballet company is spreading a message of hope, peace and beauty.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet is touring the U.S., with a one-night stop in Chicago.

The classic ballet "Giselle" takes the stage at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, at the Harris Theater in the Loop.

"Giselle" is a classical ballet that tells the story of a peasant girl who falls in love with a nobleman disguised as a commoner.

RELATED: Downtown Chicago demonstrators call on US to continue to support Ukraine in fight against Russia

Kateryna Kukhar and Alex Stoianov are the principal dancers.

They joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

Part of the proceeds of the ballet are going back to Ukraine.

Tickets are still available at www.harristheaterchicago.org.