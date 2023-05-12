Val and guest host Leon Rogers talk new movies, Mother's Day gifts, spring fashion

This week on Windy City Weekend, it's time to celebrate moms everywhere for Mother's Day!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- WGCI Host Leon Rogers joined Val as a co-host.

And, relationship expert and friend of the show, Love McPherson, stopped by for some Host Chat!

Be sure to check out Love McPherson's event on June 10 at 11:00 a.m. at The Blue Door Neighborhood Center, located at 11840 S. Marshfield Ave. For tickets and more info, head to BDFamReunion.com.

Fashion Show

Well, it is finally starting to feel like spring outside, and that means it's time to change up our wardrobe!

Local designer Barbara Bates was here with the hottest spring fashion looks!

Barbara is hosting a Mother's Day Brunch Fashion Show on Sunday, May 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the Marriot Marquis, located at 2121 S. Prarie. For tickets, head to shopbatesdesigns.com.

Joffrey Ballet

Yumi Kanazawa, born in Tokyo, Japan, and Yoshihisa Arai, born in Hiroshima, Japan, are both company dancers at Chicago's prestigious Joffrey Ballet.

Since joining The Joffrey Ballet in 2016, Kanazawa has performed in many ballets and contemporary works, including Wheeldon's "Swan Lake" and "The Nutcracker." Arai began his ballet training when he was 10 years old with the International Ballet Academy, and also had a leading role in "The Nutcracker" as well as appearing as the Prince in "Cinderella."

In 2018, he choreographed "Firebird Suite" for The Joffrey Ballet Studio Company. The special showcases the beauty of their dancing and explores their shared culture.

You can hear even more stories in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. ABC7 Chicago will air a half-hour program highlighting the culture and contributions of Chicago's Asian American and Pacific Islander American community.

Hosted by ABC7 anchors Judy Hsu and Ravi Baichwal, with contributions from Eric Horng and Cate Cauguiran, the special will air Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m.

Spend or save?

"The Mother" - SAVE

Jennifer Lopez stars in her next big action movie, playing a former assassin who must protect her daughter taken from her at birth in "The Mother".

"Blackberry" - SPEND

"Blackberry" is a comedy about the true and wild story of the creators behind the world's first smartphone

"Hypnotic" - SPEND

Ben Affleck stars in the mind-bending film "Hypnotic" as a father who must save his daughter from a secret government agency.

"Class of '09" - SPEND

"Class of '09" follows a class of FBI agents through multiple years as they slowly begin to learn each other's darkest secrets.

Windy City Weekend Auction

Join the fun at ABC 7 Chicago for a live viewing of Windy City Weekend, with Chicago's favorite hosts, Val and Ryan!

By bidding in an online auction to benefit the Museum of Broadcast Communications celebrating their 40th anniversary, you'll win the chance to go behind-the-scenes to see the inner workings of the Windy City Weekend control room, meet Val and Ryan to take a keepsake photo and enjoy the show directly from our State Street studio. The chance to bid ends on Tuesday, May 16 so don't miss out!