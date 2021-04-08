Health & Fitness

Johnson & Johnson vaccine deliveries for Illinois, Chicago will plunge after factory mix-up

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Johnson & Johnson vaccine deliveries for IL, Chicago to plunge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago and the state of Illinois are about to see a major drop in the number of Johnson and Johnson shots they'll get from the feds next week.

For weeks, officials have been saying we're in a race between the vaccine and the variants. But now, vaccination efforts have been dealt a setback.

The month of April was when immunizations were supposed to hit their stride, and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was to be the work horse supporting several newly-announced mass vaccination sites in Chicago and the suburbs.

But now, a supply crunch. Numbers released late Wednesday by the CDC show the allocation plummeting.

SEE ALSO | Chicago will open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older by April 19, Lightfoot says

Chicago is set to receive just 4,800 doses next week - a sharp drop from the nearly 40,000 delivered this week.

And the state is also taking a hit. Just 18,000 Johnson & Johnson doses are set to be delivered next week compared to this week's 148,000.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Citronberg with Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID-19 questions.



Next week's allocations of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the city and state are essentially equal to this week's deliveries, according to CDC data.

"We thought in April we'd see a significant increase in the amount of weekly doses that we're getting, but unfortunately we're not seeing that," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

SEE ALSO | Batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine fails quality check, can't be used

Gov JB Pritzker's office confirmed a recently-reported mix-up at a Baltimore plant is behind the steep decline nationwide, despite federal assurances that J&J will still meet April and May projections.

"This drop is the unfortunate result of the error in production at the Emergent BioSolutions facility. Johnson and Johnson allocations are being reduced around the nation, but we look forward to production ramping back up so we can expand the use of this popular option for vaccination," a spokesperson for Pritzker said in a written statement.

The word comes less than a week before Illinois fully expands vaccine eligibility, and less than two weeks before Chicago's expansion date - which was just moved up to be aligned with the White House.

"We want to get as many people vaccinated as possible, but that's really going again to be dependent upon supply," Lightfoot said.

SEE ALSO | Cook County COVID surge may lead to tightened restrictions, health officials warn

The timing is critical with the virus surging in suburban Cook County, where infections in recent weeks are up six-fold in some suburbs. New restrictions could be coming.

"We are considering tightening up the required mitigations again if the trend continues, but we're not taking such actions now. Not yet," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, Senior Medical Officer, Cook County Dept. of Public Health.

Cook County health officials say they're in communication with their counterparts in Chicago, and any pullback would likely be coordinated with the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopillinoisvaccinescdccoronavirus chicagocovid 19 variantcoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News