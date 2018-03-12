Joliet bar owner speaks after shooting kills bartender, wounds son

Izzy's in Joliet is now filled with remembrances of the beloved bartender who was killed and prayers for the owner's son (WLS)

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
Family-owned Joliet bar Izzy's reopened Monday for the first time since Friday morning's shooting. The bar is now filled with remembrances of the beloved bartender who was killed and prayers for the owner's son, who is recovering from a gunshot wound.

"It hurts because my friend got hurt, my son got hurt and it had to happen here and that takes its toll on me," said Alfonso "Izzy" Izquierdo.

Alfonso and Rose Izquierdo had been at the bar Thursday night, but got a call early Friday morning with the news that their son was shot and bartender Danny Rios had died.

"To see him in the hospital the way that he is, to know that we will never see Danny again," Rose Izquierdo said.

Patrick Gleason


Patrick Gleason was arrested for the shootings. He was injured in the scuffle for the gun.

The Izquiredo family said that when their son Thomas awoke from a coma, his first question was, "How's Danny?"

"He wasn't really worried about himself, he was worried about Danny," his mother said.

"He said, 'Dad, I'm in recovery, we need to help Danny now," his father said.

Rios leaves two children. Friends are also focused on helped Rios' family.

"I'm still in shock. I can't believe this happened," friend Kimmie Dennis said.

"His family needs help now and we need to help them," Alfonzo "Izzy" Izquierdo said.

The visitation for Danny Rios will be held Tuesday and his funeral will be Wednesday. His 23-year-old son said he is grateful for the support.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Rios' son and 14-year-old daughter. She turned 14 last Wednesday and was to celebrate with her dad on Friday.

The Izquierdo's said they are also grateful for the support.
