Man shot in groin in bathroom of Joliet Public Library, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the groin Thursday afternoon in a bathroom at the Joliet Public Library.

In a press release, Joliet police said they responded to a call of a person who had been shot at a home in the 600-block of N. Hickory Street around 4:57 p.m., but later determined the 33-year-old victim had walked to that location after the shooting.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Additional information on his condition was not provided.

Investigators believe the man was shot in the first-floor bathroom of the library, located at 150 N. Ottawa Street. They added that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.