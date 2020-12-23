Joliet police shooting leaves man, 20, hurt, witnesses say; JPD provides few details

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police were involved in a shooting Tuesday night, but few details were immediately known about the incident.
Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said in a press release that officers were "involved in an officer-involved shooting" in the 800-block of Second Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.
The scene has since been turned over to the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force for investigation.
Police did not provide any additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Witnesses said Joliet police shot a 20-year-old man during an arrest.
Cell phone video showed officers appearing to offer aid after the incident.
A Joliet police officer fatally shot a man in February of last year, after a bank robbery investigation earlier that day.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
