The possible Bill Murray Slammers deal could be approved during Tuesday's Joliet City Council meeting. Mike Veeck has partnered with the actor.

Bill Murray, Mike Veeck trying to become co-owners of Joliet Slammers baseball team

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Actor Bill Murray is trying to become a co-owner of the Joliet Slammers minor league baseball team.

The Joliet City Council still needs to approve the sale, but Murray is part of a group that's reached an agreement, in principal, to buy 75% of the team.

One of the other co-owners would be Mike Veeck, the son of late White Sox owner Bill Veeck.

RELATED: Bill Murray helps couple at Cubs game announce pregnancy

"Bill Murray and I have been partners for 32 years in numerous clubs," Veeck said during a Joliet committee meeting Monday. "Very much for two years, I have lusted after this club."

The full Council is expected to vote on the deal later Tuesday.