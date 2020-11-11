golf

'Maybe the greatest golf shot you'll ever see': Jon Rahm skips ball across pond in amazing hole-in-one at the Masters

By Ben Morse
Talk about birthday luck.

Jon Rahm, on his 26th birthday, produced potentially one of the all-time best golf shots during a practice round on Tuesday ahead of the 2020 Masters.

The Spanish golfer skipped the ball across the pond on hole No. 16, as is tradition in the practice rounds in the lead-up to the iconic major in Augusta, Georgia.

But after taking a favorable bounce when the ball made land on the other side, it weaved all the way across the lush Augusta green and finally into the hole for a remarkable hole-in-one.



Rahm's extraordinary feat unsurprisingly sent fans on Twitter into meltdown, with words such as "ludicrous" and "ridiculous" being used to describe it. Some even called it "maybe the greatest golf shot you'll ever see."

SEE ALSO: Cruise the fairway safely and in style with these electric golf bikes!

Rickie Fowler, left, watches as Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates chipping into the hole on 6th green during a practice round for the Masters tournament, Nov. 10, 2020, in Augusta.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum



Sports reporter Tyler Greever called it "one of the most ridiculous things I've ever seen in sports."

And while Rahm's shot would've likely sent patrons on the course into delirium, it was met with just the cheers of his fellow golfers and their caddies as spectators are not permitted at the Masters in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

