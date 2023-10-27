Unincorporated Plainfield stabbing suspect formally indicted; some cameras to be allowed in court

Joseph Czuba, the landlord accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy in an alleged hate crime, appeared in court Friday.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Joseph Czuba, the landlord accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy in an alleged hate crime, appeared in court Friday.

There was a hearing to decide if cameras will be allowed in a courtroom on Monday.

Czuba is currently being held in a medical unit.

A Will County judge issued a decision regarding a request from a local TV station. He said he will allow still photos to be taken Monday, but there will be no recording in any shape or form.

A grand jury formally indicted the 71-year-old Thursday.

He's accused of killing a 6-year-old Plainfield boy.

Czuba was indicted on first-degree murder, attempted murder, battery and hate crime charges.

Prosecutors said he stabbed Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother, Hanaan Shahin, multiple times over their Muslim faith.

Czuba's public defender argued Friday morning that Czuba has a right to a fair trial.

He told the judge this case is different from every high attention media case, saying he can't remember any time in history the president of the United States commented publicly on the case and released a statement that he spoke to the victim's family.

The judge also told the defense and prosecutors to be extremely cautious of public comments made outside of court.