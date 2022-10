This year's conference also honors the legacy of Judge George Leighton, a prominent civil rights attorney

The group consists of judges and lawyers dedicated to developing educational programs that foster careers in law among students of color and under-represented groups.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The non-profit "Just the Beginning," or JTB, hosted its 12th annual National Conference Gala Saturday night.

ABC7's Cheryl Burton hosted the event.