Frederick Douglass collection on display at Northwestern University for Juneteenth

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a new exhibition at Northwestern University just in time for Juneteenth.

The exhibit includes documents from abolitionist Frederick Douglass. They help tell his journey from slavery to freedom.

The documents at Northwestern's Deering Library are rarely seen.

The exhibit is called "Freedom for Everyone: Slavery and Abolition in 19th Century America."

