EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a new exhibition at Northwestern University just in time for Juneteenth.
The exhibit includes documents from abolitionist Frederick Douglass. They help tell his journey from slavery to freedom.
The documents at Northwestern's Deering Library are rarely seen.
RELATED: Galveston's Juneteenth celebration commemorates when last enslaved people learned of freedom
The exhibit is called "Freedom for Everyone: Slavery and Abolition in 19th Century America."
You can find more information here.
Frederick Douglass collection on display at Northwestern University for Juneteenth
JUNETEENTH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News