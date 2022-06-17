Juneteenth 2022: Celebrate holiday this weekend with Chicago Black-owned businesses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This Sunday is Juneteenth, National Independence Day.At ABC7 Chicago, we're celebrating by highlighting some Black-owned businesses that we've featured in the area. From the biggest donuts you've ever seen, to reimagined custom furniture, Black Chicagoans have so much to offer this holiday weekend."It's equal to about four or five donuts. Some people are amazed." Said Richard Elston, a donut maker at Dat Donut.Hungry? "Ring in" Juneteenth at Dat Donut at 183rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, and pick up a South Side classic -- the Big Dat.If you're looking for something else big, but a bit more savory, look no farther."We named it the Big Mik, and people order it, like five at a time!" said Laricia Chandler, baker and owner of Can't Believe It's Not Meat.Grab lunch at Hyde Park's Can't Believe It's Not Meat for convincing vegan alternatives to fast food favorites.But for your inner carnivore, head up Milwaukee Avenue to West Town's Frontier Chicago."It's real tasty; it's like the good type of greasy," one customer said.Chef Brian Jupiter is rustling up whole animal experiences, including alligator."If you're looking for adventure, if you're looking for fun, come to Frontier." said Jupiter, owner and chef at Frontier Chicago.If you're looking for fun and wanting to burn off all those calories, take an in-person or online class in west African dance through Ayodele Dance and Drum in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood."All that work is transformed into these dance moves that take on different meanings, watching these movements and seeing where these African dance moves come from," said T. Ayo Alston, founder of Ayodele Drum and Dance.Working up a sweat? Freshen up with sustainably made soaps, scrubs and shampoo bars from Chicago's own Soap Distillery."We do use a lot of glassware, cardstock, most of our labels are biodegradable. That's just our way of doing our part," Soap Distillery creator Danielle Martin said.The final destination in this journey of supporting Black-owned businesses is Oak and Heir. A custom furniture brand in Chicago's western suburbs, Oak and Heir reimagines decades-old antiques, giving new life to old family heirlooms."I believe refinishing family heirlooms and building something custom that can be passed on from generation to generation is important," Oak and Heir founder Channelle Morangne said.