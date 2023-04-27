Former Kane County Clerk Thomas Hartwell charged with misusing public funds while in office

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A former Kane County Clerk is charged with misusing public funds while in office.

The Kane County State's Attorney accuses Thomas Hartwell of using his position to reallocate more than $100,000, a felony.

He is also charged with multiple felony counts of official misconduct, wire fraud, money laundering, misapplying funds as a government employee, and income tax fraud.

Hartwell is also accused of getting $15,000 in kickbacks from local businessman Robert Gutierrez.

Gutierrez is charged with several felonies including theft by deception and providing kickbacks.

The two men were taken into custody Wednesday and appeared in bond court, where they were released on their own recognizance. They are due back in court at the end of May.

Both men were ordered to surrender their passports, and are ordered to have no contact with each other.