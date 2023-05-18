Former Kane County Circuit Clerk Thomas Hartwell, charged with misusing public funds, found dead

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A former Kane County circuit clerk recently charged with misusing public funds while in office was found dead Thursday morning at his Palatine office, Kane County officials said.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office and the Kane County Sheriff's Office said police were conducting a well-being check when they found Thomas M. Hartwell dead. He was 63.

His cause of death was not immediately known, officials said.

The Kane County State's Attorney accused Hartwell of using his position to reallocate more than $100,000, a felony, late last month.

Hartwell was also charged with multiple felony counts of official misconduct, wire fraud, money laundering, misapplying funds as a government employee and income tax fraud.

Hartwell is also accused of getting $15,000 in kickbacks from local businessman Robert Gutierrez.

Gutierrez is charged with several felonies including theft by deception and providing kickbacks.

The two men were taken into custody April 26, and appeared in bond court, where they were released on their own recognizance. They were due back in court at the end of May.

Both men were ordered to surrender their passports, and were ordered to have no contact with each other.

