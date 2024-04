1 dead after Kane County crash, sheriff's office says

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a crash on Friday morning in Kane County.

The happened on Route 64 at Anderson Road.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said just one car was involved in the crash, and there was only one person in that car.

Investigators have not said what may have caused the crash.

Route 64 was temporarily closed between Mary Drive and Anderson Road.

Further information was not immediately available.