Motorcyclist killed in crash outside Kaneland High school, Kane County sheriff says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 22, 2023 8:45PM
KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A motorcycle driver died in a crash with a teen girl leaving Kaneland High School in Kane County Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said a 16-year-old girl was leaving Kaneland High School shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. She had just left the parking lot and was driving east on Keslinger Road when she truck a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling west on the same street.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was badly injured, and the teen stopped and rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified him as 60-year-old John B. Smith of Maple Park, Illinois.

The teen driver was only identified as a 16-year-old girl from Sugar Grove. She was cited for failure to avoid an accident and disobeying a stop sign. She was taken to Northwestern medicine Delnor Hospital for treatment, though police did not release any details about any injuries she sustained.

No further information was released. It was not clear if any further charges were pending against the teen.

