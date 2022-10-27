WATCH LIVE

Kanye West's image painted over in Chicago mural amid backlash over antisemitic comments

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, October 27, 2022 6:57PM
A Kanye West mural in Chicago's Fulton Market has been painted to black out the Chicago rapper's image.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mural of Kanye West in Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood is now painted over.

The Chicago native and rapper is facing mounting criticism over antisemitic remarks he's made in recent weeks.

Several companies have terminated deals with him.

SEE ALSO | Los Angeles freeway demonstrators seen supporting Kanye West's antisemitic comments

The artist who created the mural posted to social media the new version of the mural with West blacked out with the caption "We need better role models."

The 14-foot mural is located at the intersection of North Sangamon Street and West Lake Street.

