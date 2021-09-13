mother charged

Grieving dad speaks after son allegedly shot, killed by his mom: 'His mom is a loving mom'

"She loved him more than she loved anything in the world."
By Alexis McAdams
EMBED <>More Videos

Grieving dad speaks after son allegedly shot, killed by his mom

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A father shared his unimaginable grief after his 12-year-old son was shot and killed over the weekend. The boy's mother is now charged in his death.

Kaden Ingram's family spoke out about mental illness Monday to bring more attention to a topic they say should be front and center in this case.

SEE ALSO | Mental health resources in the Chicago area, Illinois

"He was the joy of my life," said the boy's father, Lavell Ingram. "He was everything a father could want in a child."

The 7th grader was shot and killed inside of his home on the city's South Side on Saturday morning. Police said the shooter was his own mom. Fallon Harris is now charged with murder.

"It hurts. It is hard to describe," Ingram said, overcome with emotion.

Kaden's dad got the call just a short time after investigators said Harris opened fire inside of her home in the 8000-block of South Bennett Avenue.

Police said Harris asked her son to hand over a memory card, and when he didn't have it, detectives said she shot him.

The child was still conscious, but that's when investigators said Harris walked back again and opened fire a second time. The child died.

"His mom is a loving mom. She loved him more than she loved anything in the world," Ingram said.

Family members said Harris was struggling mentally and say she just saw a therapist the day before the shooting.

"People need to know that mental illness is real," Ingram said.

Harris appeared in bond court Monday morning and is being held without bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth chicagochicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingchild killedmental healthchild shotmother charged
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTHER CHARGED
Mom accused of causing 6-year-old's overdose for insurance payout
Mother arrested in murder of newborn twins, 17 years later
Mother accused of stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death denied bond
Police allege mother fatally stabbed 5-year-old daughter
TOP STORIES
How to avoid the upcoming Cook County property tax sale
Chicago area parents push for remote learning option in schools
Man turned away from 43 hospitals packed with COVID patients dies
'Pay what you can' pop-up bookstore opens in North Lawndale
World's largest monument to any flag stands in Humboldt Park
Illinois clean energy bill passes Senate
60 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
Plainfield boil order remains in effect pending test results
Woman records close encounter with gator while paddleboarding
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, warm
'Floating basketball hoop' makes Halo Ball a game-changing sport
IL reports 1,691 COVID cases, 4 deaths
More TOP STORIES News