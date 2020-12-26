new year new you

Expert advice on how to set, keep 2021 resolutions for new year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 2020 ends in less than a week. While we all hope 2021 will be better, it's important to set realistic expectations for yourself.

Kelley Kitley is the Owner of Serendipitous Psychotherapy. She spoke to us about setting realistic resolutions.

She recommends reframing the way you think of resolutions. Instead, set small goals. Don't make it all or nothing. You can build up from there.

Using a simple framework can help you set yourself up for success.

She also recommends writing your goals down. It helps you hold yourself accountable.

Tell a friend, too, so they can keep you honest. They might also set a similar goal for themselves and then you can work together.
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV.
