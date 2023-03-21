Chicago traffic: 3-year Kennedy Expressway construction project now underway

The Kennedy Expressway construction is now underway, creating traffic headaches for Chicago commuters.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The barricades are up and it's the first morning of the Kennedy Expressway construction project Tuesday.

Work is starting because of bridge decks that are in bad shape. Thirty six bridge structures will be repaired, along with overhead sign-structures, new LED lights, pavement patching and more.

IDOT crews began setting things up overnight. Two left lanes are now down from Montrose to Irving Park. By the end of this week, it will extend to Hubbard's Cave.

Chicago's Kennedy Expressway reconstruction

The three-year, $150-million will be done in three phases. First the inbound lanes this year, then the reversible lanes in 2024, followed by the outbound lanes in 2025.

During this first phase, the express lanes will remain inbound during the entire first phase of the project which should last a year.

"Those inbound Kennedy motorists are definitely see impact you are also going to see the impact on the outbound motorists any time that you normally would have those extra two lanes, so that is during those afternoon and evening rushes," IDOT spokeswoman Maria Castaneda said.

IDOT suggests trying to either leave home earlier, or stagger your drive time if you can. Otherwise CTA and Metra might be a good option. Metra is even adding more trains to their UP Northwest Lines.

Other possible alternatives include the Eisenhower Expressway or DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The 63-year-old expressway hasn't undergone any major work in nearly 30 years.

IDOT will have "smart work zone" set up, using changeable message signs to keep drivers aware of incidents and travel times.

You can find more information about the project here.