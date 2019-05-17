West Chicago kennel fire killing 31 dogs ruled accidental

CHICAGO -- It appears the January fire at a West Chicago kennel that killed 31 dogs was accidental.

The fire was first reported about on January 14 at D & D Kennels, 2N441 County Farm Road, in unincorporated West Chicago, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff's office.

RELATED: 29 dogs killed in kennel fire near West Chicago

A patrol deputy went into the building and was able to save 22 of the dogs, but 29 dogs died in the fire, officials said. No people were injured.

Investigators said the damage was so bad it's too difficult to determine an exact cause, but they know it was not set intentionally.

Lawmakers are now considering whether kennels should be required to install more advanced fire alarms.
