Alleged car thief, car owner both charged after man shoots 13-year-old girl at Kenosha gas station

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Both a man and a 13-year-old girl face charges after a gas station shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Friday.

Kenosha police just recommended charges Sunday.




Police said a man left his car running unattended at a gas station near 50th Street and Sheridan Rd around 5:30 p.m. when he saw the girl, described as a juvenile, jump into his car and try to drive away. That's when he grabbed his gun and fired shots, hitting the girl in the back, police said.

She's still airlifted to the hospital where she continues to recover. The man is also in custody.
