'Armed and dangerous' man at large after allegedly setting girlfriend on fire in Wisconsin: police

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- An "armed and dangerous" man could be in the Chicago area after allegedly setting his girlfriend on fire on Sunday morning, Wisconsin police said.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies and the Village of Salem Lakes Fire Department responded to a house in 24500 block of 86th Place at about 4:47 a.m.

A caller told authorities that her boyfriend, Myron Faith Bowie, set her on fire, and she needed help. During an argument, Myron allegedly told the victim he would kill her, her children and her entire family. He then set the victim on fire and drove away.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital with severe burns, officials said. She is in critical condition.

Myron, considered armed and dangerous, is currently on the run and is believed to be driving a black Cadillac SRX with Illinois license plate DQ46996. A felony warrant is out for his arrest.

Myron has been known to stay in the Chicago area, including the city's Logan Square and Wicker Park neighborhoods. Myron, in his mid-30s, is about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

Kenosha police asked anyone who has information to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS (8477).