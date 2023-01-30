Chicago crime: 13 armed robberies in Kenwood, Bronzeville neighborhoods over weekend, police say

The Kenwood and Bronzeville, Chicago neighborhoods were targeted in 13 armed robbery incidents over the weekend, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police passed through a Kenwood block that was one of many targeted by armed robbers over the weekend.

The crime spree started in the 4600 block of South Woodlawn around 10:30 on Saturday night. Kenneth Sawyer's 16-year-old son and two of his friends were held up at gunpoint after a quick walk down the street to get some late night snacks.

"My son and his friends were coming back from Walgreens, where they were accosted by five gentleman. They stole their coats, telephones and the young ladies' purses. Like I said, they are very shaken up," Sawyer said.

Within two hours late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, police said there were 13 different incidents in the Kenwood and Bronzeville neighborhoods. Robbers drove up in a vehicle and stopped their victims as they were walking.

Some residents are surprised because they said the neighborhood is relatively safe.

"It's a lot of families, a lot of people who are retired and have things established, so you don't see much. I guess a lot of people coming from the west to the east doing these things, so be safe and watch your backs," said Cordell Hadley.

According to Chicago Police Department data, armed robberies are up 15% compared to the annual average over the last three years. While crime has taken center stage in the mayoral race, Sawyer said it's time to put aside the rhetoric and all support each other to prevent anyone else from becoming a victim.

"Officials in our city need our support, the police department needs are support and neighboring communities and everyone who lives in them has to do their part. You have be to be vigilant. You have to report things, and you have to take an active role in the community," Sawyer said.

Police said the offenders were driving two vehicles: a black SUV, possibly a Cadillac, Equinox or Jeep, and a red sedan, possibly a Ford. If you have any information, call Area One detectives.