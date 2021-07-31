Olympics

Geneva triathlete Kevin McDowell helps Team USA win silver in mixed triathlon relay

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Geneva triathlete helps Team USA win silver

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A triathlete from west suburban Geneva helped Team USA make history at the Olympics.

Kevin McDowell helped Team USA bring home silver in the mixed triathlon relay. It was the first time the event has ever been held at the Olympics.

McDowell finished sixth in the men's individual triathlon a few days ago, the best finish ever for an American man in the triathlon.

SEE ALSO | Geneva native, cancer survivor performs better than any prior US male in Olympic games triathlon



McDowell is also a cancer survivor who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma when he was just 18. While undergoing treatment he continued training, and regained his strength two years ago.

"We're incredibly proud," his mother, Traci McDowell, told ABC7 earlier this week. "He's worked so hard and overcome so much, "It's almost surreal."

McDowell's parents said he wants other cancer survivors to know that recovery takes patience.
