'Kevin Minor Legacy Fund' scholarship available for Midwest female tennis players

The scholarship is intended to honor the memory of Kevin Minor, a devoted husband, ultimate girl dad and a respected member of the Chicago tennis community who passed away in 2022.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Applications for a $5,000 scholarship are now open for young female players looking to make their collegiate dreams come true.

"The Kevin Minor Legacy Fund" offers the annual scholarship to one 14-year-old-and-under female tennis player in the Midwest. It aims to to help alleviate the heavy cost the sport can take on families.

"The cost of playing competitive junior tennis can range from $5,000 to $25,000 per year, per child, if they are seeking a chance to play for a Division 1 school," said ABC7's Jasmine Minor, who started the Legacy Fund with her family on behalf of her dad, Kevin, who passed away in 2022. "Daddy's dream was to help other young girls reach the highest level they can and make the sport more accessible."

The scholarship is offered through the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Midwest section and is the largest scholarship offered to any one player. The scholarship is to help parents pay for things such as coaching lessons, travel, tournament fees or equipment. To qualify a player must be a USTA Midwest Section Member and have a 3.0 GPA or equivalent.

Kevin Minor, a pinnacle in the tennis community, knew the financial burden the sport can have on families, putting all three of his daughters through Division 1 tennis. Jasmine competed for Georgia Tech, while her sisters, Kristina and Brienne, competed for the University of Illinois and University of Michigan.

"Daddy created a world for us where no dream was too big and we could be anything that we wanted to be," said Jasmine. "We just want to do the same for other young girls."

You can visit theminorlegacy.com to apply.