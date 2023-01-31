CPD warns of nearly a dozen more thefts of Hyundai, Kia cars on West Side

Kia, Hyundai cars have been targeted recently across the country

Chicago police are warning of nearly a dozen more Kia and Hyundai thefts on the West Side. CPD is asking residents to be vigilant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police are renewing their warning to Kia and Hyundai owners. Even more of the vehicles are being targeted by criminals.

Just in the last few days, there have been 11 incidents on the city's West Side in which thieves have stolen either a Kia or Hyundai.

In each case, officers say the suspects broke a window, used a screwdriver to pop off the column and started the vehicle with a USB cable.

RELATED: Thieves stole their Kias multiple times, now their insurance companies are dropping them

The suspects are described as carrying a blunt object to break window, a screwdriver and USB cord.

Residents are asked not to leave anything of value in their vehicles, install quality video surveillance cameras and alarms, leave porch lights on, call police regarding suspicious people, establish relationships with neighbors and fellow business owners and use a steering wheel locking device.

Here are where some of the incidents took place:

- 600-block of North Wood Street at 10 p.m. Jan. 29

- 700-block of South Ada Street at 7 p.m. Jan. 29

- 300-block of North Ogden Avenue at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 29

- 500-block of North Marshfield Avenue at 3 p.m. Jan. 29

- 3100-block of West Fulton Street at 5 a.m. Jan. 29

- 0-100 block of North Paulina Street at 4:35 a.m. Jan. 29

- 1600-block of West Chicago Avenue at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 28

- 1300-block of West Grand Avenue at 1:25 p.m. Jan. 28

- 2200-block of West Superior Street at 5:45 a.m. Jan. 28

- 2100-block of West 21st Street at 1 a.m. Jan. 28

- 200-block of North Racine Avenue at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 28

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area Three at (312) 744-8263.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood