Northwestern Medicine kidney doctor donates own kidney to stranger, saving 2 lives

Sacrifice, survival and solidarity were all celebrated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital Thursday after Nephrologist Dr. Aleksandra Gmurczyk started a spectacular chain reaction by

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Northwestern Memorial Hospital doctor who donated her kidney got to meet her recipient in person, along with the recipient's husband who became a donor to a patient at Northwestern.

Sacrifice, survival and solidarity were all celebrated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital Thursday after nephrologist Dr. Aleksandra Gmurczyk started a spectacular chain reaction by donating her own kidney.

Gmurczyk donated her kidney as part of a pool. Her kidney went to a woman in Virginia. Then that woman's husband donated his kidney to a patient at Northwestern.

"Every day I see patients on dialysis and see how their lives are," Gmurczyk said. "They're very difficult. They have to be there for four hours three times a week."

Gmurczyk said she went under the knife eight weeks ago to show her patients and the world just how easy, safe and effective kidney donation can be.

"Really the first step is really the most difficult one," Gmurczyk said. "The decision to do it. And everything else is pretty easy."

RELATED: 2 Chicago hospitals ranked among country's top 20 by US News & World Report

Her recipient Ginger, who lives in Virginia, says she's living like never before thanks to Dr. Gmurczyk's gift.

Gmurczyk donated her kidney to Ginger in a kidney swap. Ginger's husband Gary donated his kidney in exchange. Now Gary's kidney is working in Chicagoan Arturo Reyes, who was overcome with emotion meeting his donor and Dr. Gmurczyk.

"Your life changes completely, and I'm just so thankful that there are kind people out there in this world," Reyes said.

Doctors at Northwestern said that 90,000 people are on the waiting list for a new kidney.

Gmurczyk says she's also hoping to inspire others to consider donation. She said it's already working, and one of her patients is now being evaluated for a possible transplant.

"It's like a dream come true," Gmurczyk said. "I've been thinking about this for so long. It's

making me emotional. It's making me cry, but it's all joy. I'm just extremely happy."

Doctors at Northwestern said that 90,000 people are on the waiting list for a new kidney.

"I have the most amazing thing, which is hope," Reyes said. "I can continue with my life as it was before. I can do things and enjoy life again."