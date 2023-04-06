WATCH LIVE

National Donate Life Month aims to encourage people to sign up as organ and tissue donors

Thursday, April 6, 2023 11:44PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An emotional event was held Thursday at the Thompson Center to encourage people to become organ and tissue donors.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias joined a group of organ recipients and organ donor families as they shared the stories of their loved ones.

ALSO SEE: Northwestern Medicine kidney doctor donates own kidney to stranger, saving 2 lives

Katie McKay Phillips, of McHenry, spoke about her brother Andrew. He was declared brain dead in 2009 at the age of 22 after a pool accident. He registered to be a donor when he got his driver's license and his organs saved lives.

April is National Donate Life Month. You can register to be an organ donor by going to LifeGoesOn.com.

