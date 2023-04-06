National Donate Life Month aims to encourage people to sign up as organ and tissue donors

An emotional event was held Thursday at the Thompson Center to encourage people to become organ and tissue donors during National Donate Life Month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An emotional event was held Thursday at the Thompson Center to encourage people to become organ and tissue donors.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias joined a group of organ recipients and organ donor families as they shared the stories of their loved ones.

Katie McKay Phillips, of McHenry, spoke about her brother Andrew. He was declared brain dead in 2009 at the age of 22 after a pool accident. He registered to be a donor when he got his driver's license and his organs saved lives.

April is National Donate Life Month. You can register to be an organ donor by going to LifeGoesOn.com.