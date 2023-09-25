Family marks Kierra Coles' birthday nearly 5 years after pregnant postal worker's disappearance

Family and friends of missing woman Kierra Coles marked her 31st birthday nearly five years after the postal worker went missing.

'I'm never going to give up on finding my child. Never,' says Karen Phillips

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Karen Phillips says it never gets any easier.

"Every year, I hope I don't have to come up, and stand up here and announce that my child is still not home yet," Phillips said.

Her daughter, Kierra Coles, was 26 years old and three months pregnant when she went missing nearly five years ago. She was last seen in the city's Chatham neighborhood. In June of last year, Chicago police released video of her last known movements. Police also pieced together a timeline of that October 2, 2018 night, which involved a person of interest.

"They said that they didn't have a motive for, you know, the person that we feel like is involved," Phillips said.

Phillips said she hasn't heard anything from Chicago police since last year.

"If you know anything, I'm begging you to just call the police, anonymous, and leave a tip," Phillips said.

For Phillips and other loved ones of missing people, it's the lack of closure that hangs especially heavy.

Birthdays, holidays and other milestones normally celebrated, instead, serve as a reminder of the unknown. Coles' family and friends marked her 31st birthday on Saturday.

"I'm never going to give up on finding my child. Never," Karen said.