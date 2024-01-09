Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx talks about future, reflects on past in last year of job

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is talking about her future and reflecting on her past in the last year of her job.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is talking about her future and reflecting on her past in the last year of her job.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is talking about her future and reflecting on her past in the last year of her job.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is talking about her future and reflecting on her past in the last year of her job.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is talking about her future and reflecting on the past as she enters her final year in the high-profile job.

The first African American woman elected as the county's lead prosecutor talked with ABC7 Chicago Tuesday after speaking to a group on the West Side.

With 11 months left in her tenure, Foxx addressed the Leaders Network Tuesday, a monthly meeting of city and suburban clergy as well community leaders in the Austin neighborhood.

"I didn't do this for me; I didn't get into this job for me. It would be easier for me to walk away," Foxx said.

Much of the crowd applauded her efforts as state's attorney and how she held her humble beginnings in Cabrini-Green close.

She previously announced she would not seek reelection after two terms.

"It is in honor and service to neighbors and family and friends from Cabrini and a demonstration of what's possible when you let people in leadership positions who come from the communities impacted by our decisions," Foxx said. "This feels like a natural time for it to come to an end, the abolish of cash bail, the legalization of marijuana, the wrongful convictions, vacating 250 of those cases and going."

She acknowledged criticism for the handling of cases like the one against actor Jussie Smollett, and what some critics describe as an administration that gives more protections to the accused than the victims.

"For those who are engaging in meaningful criticism of this office, I hope that it is fact-based and that there are things we can learn and improve upon," Foxx said.

Foxx said she has been approached by Ivy League and historically Black colleges for teaching opportunities, and she is considering the private sector.

Foxx would not say which position she might take, but confirmed she will take a job after leaving the state's attorney's office with four college-age daughters in her household.