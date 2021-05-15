Bolingbrook celebrates 'Kindness Day' with simple acts of gratitude

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- In Bolingbrook Saturday, the community celebrated that magic word: kindness."I don't want people to forget that kindness can make a difference," said Marissa Yelenosky, Kindness Day organizer.Marissa Yelenosky organizes the annual event at the Fountaindale Public Library to pay forward the warmth kids shared with her daughter Samantha when she as very sick years ago."They took really good care of her and they loved her," said Yelenosky.Now, the Yelenosky family encourages others to share their stories and spread kindness.This year, the event is also celebrating Lukas Voelz ahead of his Make a Wish.Voelz is a 3-year-old cancer warrior battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.He and his family and guests were treated to a private arcade session, lunch, escape room visit and more."It just, you know, blows us away that that the town has come together to do so many nice things for us that we weren't even expecting," said his mother Nicole Voelz.