Man seriously injured in Belvidere roof collapse during tornado sues Apollo Theatre owners

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who was seriously hurt when a theater he was inside was hit by a tornado is now taking the theatre's owners to court.

Paul Rojas and hundreds of others were inside Belvidere's Apollo Theatre for a concert on March 30.

Lawyers for Rojas said the owners of the theater ignored severe weather warnings, allowing the concert to go on.

The lawsuit also claims the theatre's roof was not adequately maintained.

One person died while Rojas and several others suffered serious injuries.

