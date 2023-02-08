Carl Sandburg High School grad who co-wrote 'Knock at the Cabin' talks about experience

Movie based on 'Knock at the Cabin' book

Palos Park native Steve Desmond, who co-wrote the "Knock at the Cabin" movie, talked about working with M. Night Shyamalan on ABC7 Chicago.

PALOS PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Palos Park native co-wrote the movie that knocked "Avatar" out of the top spot at the box office.

M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin" is now playing in theatres.

Steve Desmond is part of the reason for that.

He joined ABC7 Chicago live Wednesday morning from Los Angeles to talk more about it.

Desmond graduated from Carl Sandburg High School in the south suburbs, and his family is still in the area.

The thriller is based on a book, and he said his efforts to turn it into a successful film have encouraged his pursuits in filmmaking.

Desmond said his Midwestern upbringing has stuck with him in California.