Northwest Side park rededicated to honor Jewish writer killed in Holocaust

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A park on the Northwest Side was rededicated to honor a Jewish writer who was killed in the Holocaust.

After a years-long effort, a rededication ceremony was held Thursday. Kolmar Park is now named for Gertrud Kolmar. She was born in Berlin and died at Auschwitz.

During her life she wrote poetry, novels and short stories.

Her great-nephew, who lives in Australia, attended the rededication ceremony, as did Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Previously the park was named for the street where it's located, Kolmar Avenue, which references a town on the border of France and Germany.

The rededication was supported by national and local politicians, Jewish organizations and museums, and even gained international support from the writer's last living relatives.