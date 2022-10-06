Chicago's 'Kumiko' in West Loop among list of 50 best bars in the world

There are multiple bars from Barcelona, London, and Mexico City, but there is one bar from Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A list of the 50 best bars in the world has been announced and a Chicago spot is among them!

Kumiko came in at number 25. It's located at Lake and Des Plaines in the West Loop.

The World's 50 Best Bars is an annual list that celebrates the best of the international drinks industry.

They said the menu channels the flavors of owner Julia Momose's Japanese-American heritage.

One of the noted cocktails is called "Walk Softly". It includes rice vodka, sake, vermouth and brut champagne.

This list is voted on by 650 drinks experts from across the globe.