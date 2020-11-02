shooting

Kyle Rittenhouse to appear in Kenosha, Wisconsin court on shooting charges

Kenosha protest shootings occurred in wake of Jacob Blake police shooting
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois accused of shooting and killing two people during protests in Kenosha, is scheduled to appear in a Wisconsin court for the first time Monday.

Monday's hearing will be held by video conference. It comes after a judge in Illinois ruled last Friday to extradite Rittenhouse to Kenosha.


Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three protestors, killing two of them, in Kenosha in August after the Jacob Blake shooting by Kenosha police.

Rittenhouse faces first-degree intentional homicide charges, attempted intentional homicide charge as well as a misdemeanor charge of underage firearm possession.

Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team released a statement Friday saying that what the 17-year-old did is a clear-cut case of self defense.




The case has been in the national spotlight. Conservatives say Rittenhouse was exercising his right to bear arms during unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, while others are calling him a domestic terrorist.

The killings occurred Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back after a brief scuffle, leaving Blake paralyzed from the waist down. A video of the shooting posted online sparked outrage and helped spur on the protests.

Rittenhouse and the man he allegedly injured are white, as were the two men killed.

New video shows Kyle Rittenhouse being interviewed by an independent journalist the same night he allegedly opened fire on protesters in Kenosha.




A day after the shooting, Rittenhouse surrendered to police in his Illinois hometown of Antioch, just across the Wisconsin border and some 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) southwest of Kenosha.

According to police records, Rittenhouse said he was hit in the head and neck with a baseball bat and skateboard. Medics found small scratches on his arm, but no bruising or cuts.

Rittenhouse also told police that the firearm he used was in the trunk of his friend's car, parked at the Rittenhouse's family apartment in Antioch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
