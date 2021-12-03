Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Kenosha police release video of NBC producer accused of following jury bus

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Kenosha police body camera video shows the encounter between an officer and a member of the media during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.Authorities said the man was trying to follow the vehicle transporting the jury from the courthouse.On November 17, jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial had just wrapped their second full day of deliberations. They left the courthouse in an unmarked van that police say was being followed.The officer asked to speak with the producer's boss.Kenosha police gave the man a ticket for a red light violation.The next day, the judge in the Rittenhouse trial banned MSNBC from the courtroom.NBC News responded, saying it regretted the incident and that the producer never photographed or intended to photograph the jurors.