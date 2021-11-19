Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jury reaches not guilty verdict in Kenosha shooting case

WATCH | Kyle Rittenhouse collapses as verdict is read

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has reached a not guilty verdict on five charges against the Antioch, Illinois teen on their fourth day of deliberations.Rittenhouse, 18, broke down as the verdict was read, collapsing to the floor and breathing heavily as defense attorney Corey Chirafisi hugged him. Lead defense attorney Mark Richards hit his hand on the table as the first verdict was read."Kyle has a huge sense of relief for what the jury did to him today," Richards said. "He wishes none of this ever happened."The jury deliberated for about 26 hours over four days before reaching their verdict. The intensity of the three week trial was visible on the faces of everyone in the courtroom; the defense team appeared to bow their heads, and Rittenhouse's mother and sisters looked panic-stricken before his acquittal.Rittenhouse is now a free man after being cleared of all charges in the shootings that intensified the debates over vigilantism, guns, and racial injustice.He had been charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering after killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during a tumultuous night of protests over police violence against Black people in the summer of 2020. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.Rittenhouse, then 17, repeatedly claimed he fired his AR-15-style rifle to save his own life.Judge Bruce Schroeder thanked the jury for their attentiveness and cooperation and assured them he would take "every measure" to ensure they are safe.A sheriff's deputy immediately whisked Rittenhouse out a back door through the judge's chambers.In reaction to the verdict, prosecutor Thomas Binger said the jury had spoken. He later issued a statement that said:President Biden reacted to the Rittenhouse verdict, telling reporters he had only "just heard a moment ago" that Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges. "I didn't watch the trial," Biden said before he was asked whether he stands by his past comments connecting Rittenhouse to white supremacy. "I stand by what the jury has concluded. The jury system works and we have to abide by it."There were loud outbursts from the crowd gathered outside the Kenosha courthouse as the judge read the verdict.Jacob Blake's family were among those gathered outside the courthouse Thursday morning. They reacted strongly, calling the verdict an "injustice.""You have to understand, from day one, the judge had his hand on the scale," said his uncle, Justin Blake.The great aunt and girlfriend of Anthony Huber, one of the men fatally shot by Rittenhouse, slowly made their way out of the courthouse without speaking to the media.Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is Black and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, reacted bitterly to the outcome."Over the last few weeks, many dreaded the outcome we just witnessed," Barnes said. "The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally. We have seen so many black and brown youth killed, only to be put on trial posthumously, while the innocence of Kyle Rittenhouse was virtually demanded by the judge."Rittenhouse could have gotten life in prison if found guilty on the most serious charge, first-degree intentional homicide, or what some other states call first-degree murder.Rittenhouse was 17 when he went from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha after businesses in the city were ransacked and burned over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer.Carrying a weapon that authorities said was illegally purchased for the underage Rittenhouse, he joined other armed citizens in what he said was an effort to protect property and provide medical aid.Bystander and drone video captured most of the frenzied chain of events that followed: Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, then shot to death protester Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded demonstrator Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28."He's looked me in the eyes several times," said Susan Hughes, Anthony Huber's great aunt.Rittenhouse killed her great nephew, Huber, with a single gunshot to the chest when Huber swung his skateboard at the Antioch teenager as he ran, just seconds after he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum."I did not hear remorse from him," Hughes said. "I did not hear I'm sorry that I killed these people."Like his great-aunt, Huber's girlfriend, Hannah Gittings, has also been a fixture at the courthouse."I want people to know Anthony was a real life human being he was an amazing human being," Gittings said.Attorneys for Grosskreutz and Rosenbaum's estate released a joint statement, saying in part, "While today's verdict may mean justice delayed it will not mean justice denied. We are committed to uncovering the truth of that night and holding those responsible to account."Prosecutors portrayed Rittenhouse as a "wannabe soldier" who had gone looking for trouble that night and was responsible for creating a dangerous situation in the first place by pointing his rifle at demonstrators.But Rittenhouse testified: "I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself."Breaking into sobs at one point, he told the jury he opened fire after Rosenbaum chased him and made a grab for his gun. He said he was afraid his rifle was going to be wrested away and used to kill him.Statement from attorneys for Gaige Grosskreutz and the Estate of Joseph RosenbaumToday we grieve for the families of those slain by Kyle Rittenhouse. Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum did not deserve to die that night. For now, we ask for peace from everyone hurting and that the public respect the privacy of the victims and their families. That night in Kenosha, Gaige Grosskreutz, Anthony Huber, and many others acted heroically. They did not seek violence, but to end violence. What we need right now is justice, not more violence. While today's verdict may mean justice delayed, it will not mean justice denied. We are committed to uncovering the truth of that night and holding those responsible to account.