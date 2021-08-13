awning collapse

At least 20 trapped, 4 hurt in Las Vegas building collapse at La Bonita Supermarket

'It was weird because there was no noise, like, I don't know, out of the blue,' one La Bonita Supermarket Las Vegas employee said
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

At least 20 trapped, 4 hurt in Las Vegas building collapse

LAS VEGAS -- Four people were hurt after part of a supermarket collapsed in Las Vegas Friday morning.

The awning on La Bonita Supermarkets collapsed just before 6:20 a.m., KVVU reported.

Officials said 20 to 25 people were inside at the time.

Four suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

RELATED: Condo Safety: What owners, buyers need to know in wake of FL building collapse

"I see pieces of the ceiling fall, and I turned around and go into the little thing into the street, and I see the whole thing just come down," La Bonita supervisor Adolfo Navarret. "It was weird because there was no noise, like, I don't know, out of the blue, it just happened."

Others were trapped inside, but eventually everyone was evacuated.

Clark County's fire chief said the awning fell due to a structural problem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadacollapseawning collapseu.s. & worldlas vegas
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News