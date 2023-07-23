Chicago bakery whips up recipe for restorative justice

The #FreeOurPeople Rally for the Wrongfully Convicted steps off in September at Harlem and Grand. The La Matriz Bakery owner is promoting the protest.

Chicago protest in support of those still fighting for justice

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local baker is funneling her craft into a force for radical change.

Karla Armour is the president of La Matriz Bakery, and in addition to making decadent treats, her goal is to create job opportunities for those who have been wrongfully convicted.

RELATED: Woman-owned, LGBTQ+ business UpRising Bakery in Lake of the Hills shuts down after harassment

She joined the ABC7 Chicago weekend morning team to talk more about her mission and an upcoming rally in support of those still fighting for justice.

The "#FreeOurPeople Rally for the Wrongfully Convicted" steps off on Sept. 9. Participants will meet at the intersection of Grand and Harlem avenues from noon to 2 p.m. No reservation is necessary and all are welcome to attend.