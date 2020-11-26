Weather: Like It or Not

What is La Nina?

WEATHER: Like It or Not!
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- You may have heard of the term El Nino. La Nina is the opposite of El Nino.

La Nina's happen when the waters in the Central Pacific Ocean start to cool. This cooling process can impact the weather patterns around the world.

La Nina's impact for Chicago in the wintertime is not a clear signal, but does offer some clues to what our winter will be like.

The jet stream across the United States favors a dip over the Great Lakes during La Nina winters. This brings spells of cold air southward.

Those spells of cold air are offset by mild periods thanks to the warmth that builds in the southern half of the country.

So in terms of temperatures, La Nina winters typically brings notable cold spells as well as notable mild spells.

When you look at the past 10 winters with a La Nina present, five were warmer than average and five were colder than average. So it's tough to see a clear signal for temperatures.

Precipitation in La Nina winters has a little clearer picture. Most La Nina winters feature above average precipitation. Does that mean more snow? Not necessarily. Much of that precipitation can fall as rain.

The ultimate amount of snow will depend on the track of winter storms. But with a La Nina winter, there are likely to be more winter storms and if they fall into the sweet spot, they could provide above average snowfall to Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherla ninasnow stormwinter stormsnowweather: like it or not
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER: LIKE IT OR NOT
WEATHER: Like It or Not!
What is the Polar Vortex?
4 winter storm tracks that bring heavy snow to Chicago
How does a hurricane form?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Travelers flood Chicago airports, roads despite warnings
Illinois ties record for most COVID-19 deaths in a week
Accused teen shooter at WI mall shooting arrested in car with IL plates
'People are turning to food pantries for the first time in their lives'
Navy recruits spend Thanksgiving on Naval Station Great Lakes base
Little Village family speaks out after patriarch killed in hit-and-run
Retired Chicago cop dies following COVID-19 battle
Show More
Mayor Lightfoot urges Chicagoans not to travel, visit homes for Thanksgiving
IL students falling behind in reading, math during online learning
With less than 2 months left in office, Pres. Trump pardons Flynn
Local shops innovate ahead of Small Business Saturday
Mayor Lightfoot implores people to stay home for Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News