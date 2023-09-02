Grilling this Labor Day weekend? Here's some quick ideas by 'Culinary Cutie' Tracy Williamson.

Labor Day Weekend 2023: 'Culinary Cutie' fires up some recipe ideas for the grill

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is time to fire up the grill for the last official holiday of the summer.

Tracy Williamson, also known as the Culinary Cutie, visited ABC 7 Chicago, to share some quick inspirational dishes for your Labor Day weekend celebrations.

Grilled Shrimp Bruschetta with Mango Avocado and Tomato

Ingredients

Half a pound Large Raw Shrimp

1 tbsp. olive oil

tsp salt

tsp garlic powder

tsp onion powder

tsp basil

1 baguette or ciabatta bread

2 large peeled garlic cloves

2-3 tbsp. olive oil

Topping

1 avocado

1 mango

1 tbsp. of fresh lime juice

2 large Roma tomatoes

1 large red onion

2-3 scallions

Salt to taste

1 tsp garlic powder

Black pepper to taste

tsp basil

tsp oregano

1/2 tbsp olive oil

Fresh lime juice

Fresh chopped cilantro or parsley if you don't prefer cilantro

Preparation:

1. Cut mango, onion and tomatoes into halves

2. Peel and clean shrimp. Optional to leave tails on shrimp. Pat shrimp dry, add seasonings to shrimp in a bowl and set aside.

3. Slice baguette a 1/2 inch thick on a bias or an angle. Lightly brush olive oil on both sides of baguette pieces.

4. Start gas or charcoal grill.

5. Place mango, onion and tomato on grill, flesh side down, grill until tender. Remove from grill. Roughly chop onion, mango and tomato for a rustic look.

6. In a small bowl, add the mango, red onion, tomatoes, chopped avocado, lime juice, cilantro and toss. Add olive oil and seasonings and stir. Cover and marinate in refrigerator for about 10-15 minutes.

7. Place baguette slices on grill until toasted. Watch bread closely for it to get toasted with grill marks and remove.

8. Slice off the end of garlic cloves. Rub the cut part of garlic on toast. Add as much garlic as you can handle. Keeping the skin on will help to grip cloves while rubbing garlic on toast. Or use garlic powder.

9. Add shrimp to grill until done. Put shrimp to the side.

10. Add grilled baguette pieces to a plate

11. Place shrimp on top of baguette pieces and add a spoonful of mango topping to the top of shrimp. Garnish with parsley or cilantro

12. Plate and enjoy