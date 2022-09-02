Chicago Labor Day weekend events: Lobster Fest, African Festival of Arts, beach volleyball and more

The holiday weekend is packed with events for those who are staying in Chicago for Labor Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday weekend is packed with events for those who are staying in town.

Textured acrylic is South Side-born and raised artist Samatha Turner's specialty. She is one of many artists overjoyed that the African Festival of the Arts is returning this weekend for its 33rd year after a 2-year hiatus.

"The kids come out, the families come out, everybody gets one last shebang of great weather we are getting so, it's exciting," Turner said.

The last shebang of great weather is not only welcome for this Labor Day weekend festival in Washington Park, but for so many others going on all over the city.

RELATED: Labor Day weekend Chicago: Police deploy extra patrols to keep everyone safe

Lobster Fest at Navy Pier is another end-of-summer event.

"They have lobster burgers, lobster fries, lobster fires and lobster nachos, it's all lobster," Tymeika Baskin.

There will also be regular ole' lobster that takes work to eat as well.

"We are settling with the old traditional. Our plan is to get something else too," said Pam Bottino.

If you burn out on lobster, grilled chicken and ribs are options as well. If you want to catch some last few summer rays on the beach, stop at the AVP volleyball tournament at Oak Street Beach.

RELATED: Labor Day Weekend travelers pack O'Hare, Midway airports, roads

"Summer is just go, go, go and it goes by so fast," said Sean Maloney. "Having a little bit of free entertainment here is always awesome."

Whether it's the beach, eating lobster on a freshwater lake or soaking in a variety of African Art, Chicago summers are a great way to get first-time visitors to come back.

"It's shocking beautiful, I was not expecting, this is great I love it," said visitor Kaycee Smith.